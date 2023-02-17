E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,550 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

EA opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

