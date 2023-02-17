E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,472,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,648,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,472,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,648,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,620,926 shares of company stock worth $44,159,171 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.3 %

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

VIR opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.