E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $443,000 Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About Alkermes



Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.



