E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $481,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $211.82 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

