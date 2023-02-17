E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $481,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Performance
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
