E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $146,334,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.39.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.