E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.11 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
