E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 146 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock worth $58,880,049. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

