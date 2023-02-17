E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 521,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $2,974,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 100.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

