E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 521,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $2,974,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 100.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.