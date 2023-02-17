E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading

