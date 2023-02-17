E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,055 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $355,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock worth $1,204,381 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.