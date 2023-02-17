E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,976 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,976 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,119.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,007.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.