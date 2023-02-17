E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 706 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
