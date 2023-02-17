EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.67 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $5,025.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00412059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01063198 USD and is down -10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,236.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

