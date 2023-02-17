Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 6.1%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 278,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,258,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 906,847 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

