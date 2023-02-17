ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.14

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.14 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 99.55 ($1.21). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 18,511 shares traded.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.15. The company has a market capitalization of £72.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5,327.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at ECO Animal Health Group

In other news, insider Tracey James acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,462.49). In related news, insider David Hallas bought 20,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($24,260.89). Also, insider Tracey James bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,462.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,072.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

