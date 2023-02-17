Edgecoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $525.13 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $525.13 million and $27.27 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28376264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

