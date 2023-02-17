eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.52 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,378. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
