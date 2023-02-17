eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.52 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday.

eGain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,378. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eGain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

