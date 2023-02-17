Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 957,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,417 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 47,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 119,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 805,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,933. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.