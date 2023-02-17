Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

DEI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 197,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.