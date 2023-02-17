Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 172 RH (NYSE:RH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

NYSE:RH traded down $9.02 on Friday, reaching $312.75. The stock had a trading volume of 117,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,632. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $412.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

