Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I accounts for 0.2% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 7.99% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

