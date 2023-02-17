Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Increases Stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 0.51% of M3-Brigade Acquisition III worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. RPO LLC grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Up 0.1 %

MBSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 257,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,088. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

