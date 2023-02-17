Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

ARES traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $83.27. 65,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,456. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

