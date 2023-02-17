Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $352,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 273,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11,895.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 267,182 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $37.65. 143,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.