Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 6,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

