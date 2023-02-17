Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Down 2.2%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 36,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELBM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.