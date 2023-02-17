Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Down 2.2%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 36,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
Electra Battery Materials Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
