Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $297,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.69. 1,064,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,909. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

