Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 763,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 378,870 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $18.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELME. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Elme Communities Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
