Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 272,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 845,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $795.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after buying an additional 681,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

