Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 878,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

