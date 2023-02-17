Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

