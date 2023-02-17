Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 727,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

