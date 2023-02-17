Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 187,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Employers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Employers by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 928.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.