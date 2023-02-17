Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.67 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share.
Encore Wire stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $201.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35.
Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.
