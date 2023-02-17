Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.67 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.1 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $201.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

