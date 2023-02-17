Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of £2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of £812-817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.51 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

Endava Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $146.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

