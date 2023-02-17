Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $19.15 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

