Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $19.15 on Friday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.
About Endesa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.