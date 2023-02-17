Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $179,494.45

Energi (NRG) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $179,494.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00079532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,746,701 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

