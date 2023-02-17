Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,700 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after buying an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 436,859 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,292 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

FND traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 841,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,812. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

