Engle Capital Management L.P. Has $23.63 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 6.9% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Kroger worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 51.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of KR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.