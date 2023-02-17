Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $11.38 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000. agilon health comprises about 3.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of agilon health by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after buying an additional 441,016 shares during the period.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

