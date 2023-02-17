Engle Capital Management L.P. Sells 59,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Engle Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 11.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $38,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.42. The company had a trading volume of 160,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,961. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

