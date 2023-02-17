Enhabit, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enhabit in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Enhabit Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Enhabit stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.