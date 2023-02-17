EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Lessened by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. EnPro Industries makes up about 3.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

About EnPro Industries

Shares of NPO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.