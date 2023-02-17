Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 1.1%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 1,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
ESVIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
