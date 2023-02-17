Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 1.1%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 1,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.