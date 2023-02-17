Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.
Shares of Entegris stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,898,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
