Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Entegris

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,898,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.