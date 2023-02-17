Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 891,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

