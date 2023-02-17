Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE EVC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.04. 321,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,028. The company has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

