Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 183,832 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Unilever worth $129,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

