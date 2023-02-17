Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,027,030 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $122,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

