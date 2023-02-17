Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 331,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Phillips 66 worth $108,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

